BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan: Get unlimited voice calls, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some attractive plans for its prepaid users in India. The Rs 197 plan is quite suitable for regular users who pay equal importance to mobile data as well as calling benefits. Compared to the other telecom service providers i.e. Jio, Airtel and Vi, this plan can be considered to have relatively more value for money.

Benefits of BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan

The BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited voice calling (Local/STD) feature to any network across the country for the first 18 days. There are no free video calls in the plan.

Users get 2GB mobile data per day for the first 18 days. However, if the users cross the FUP, the data speed reduces to 40 Kbps. The subscribers also get 100 SMS/day for the first 18 days. The initial plan validity is 70 days. However, there are no special benefits in the plan.

If the users want to migrate to other plan, they can do so through a plan voucher. Unfortunately there is no subscription to free BSNL tunes in the plan.

Note : The Voice benefits/SMS benefits (if any) under this voucher cannot be used for outgoing calls/SMS to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers and other chargeable short codes; the subscriber will be charged applicable tariffs for the same. This voucher is intended only for personal use of included services.