BSNL records highest mobile subscriber additions in this telecom circle

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Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recorded the highest mobile subscriber additions in Haryana during July 2026, as per the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The state owned telecom operator has left behind the major private telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

According to TRAI, BSNL has gained 68,560 mobile subscribers during the month of July in Haryana. This raised the numbers from 4,649,224 at the end of June 2026 to 4,717,784 at the end of July 2026.

Reliance Jio followed in close with the second-highest subscriber additions in Haryana. The telecom regulator subscription base has increased from 8,270,811 to 8,308,319 with a net addition of 37,508 new users.

Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base in the circle increased from 7,938,962 to 7,964,101. The operator consequently added 25,139 subscribers in July.

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Vodafone Idea also recorded positive growth, although its additions were considerably lower. Vi’s mobile subscriber base increased from 6,199,167 to 6,201,808, resulting in a net addition of 2,641 subscribers.

Therefore, BSNL added approximately 1.8 times as many mobile subscribers as Jio and more than 2.7 times Airtel’s additions in Haryana during the month.

Haryana’s overall mobile subscriber base increased from 27,058,164 in June to 27,192,012 in July 2026, registering a net addition of 1,33,848 subscribers.

Across India, BSNL’s mobile subscriber base increased from 93,008,994 in June to 93,177,868 in July 2026. The state-owned operator added 1,68,874 mobile subscribers nationally during the month.

BSNL also recorded subscriber additions in several other telecom circles. It added 57,982 subscribers in Rajasthan, 44,093 in Kerala and 37,942 in Andhra Pradesh.