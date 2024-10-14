BSNL prepaid recharge plans list for October 2024 ranging from Rs 107 to Rs 2,399

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.(BSNL) has a wide range of prepaid recharge plans for its subscribers. BSNL offers unlimited voice calls, data, and long-term validity with these options. Customers can buy the prepaid recharge plans as per their need from the telecom operator.

Let’s look at BSNL’s portfolio of prepaid recharge plans for October 2024.

Top Prepaid Plans Offered By BSNL

Plan: Rs 107

BSNL’s Rs 107 plan comes with a validity period of 35 days and offers 200 minutes of voice calls, 3 GB of data for users. It also offers free national roaming benefit. This is good for those people for those who are looking for a budget-friendly recharge option that offers calling and data benefit.

Plan: Rs 153

This prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and messaging across all network, and 26 GB of high-speed data, that gets reduced to 40 kbps after FUP limit. It also offers national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi. Users will also be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including BSNL Tunes, a range of gaming platforms, podcasts and media streaming services. The plan is valid for 26 days.

Plan: Rs 197

This plan gives users unlimited calling and SMS benefits, along with 2 GB of daily data. Post the 2-GB limit, data speed reduces to 40 kbps, making it a great option for heavy data users over a longer duration. With a 70-day validity period, this plan offers extended service at an economical price.

Plan: Rs 199

It provides unlimited calls across all networks and national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi. Users enjoy 2 GB of high-speed data daily, followed by a speed reduction to 40 kbps. This plan also includes entertainment options such as access to BSNL Tunes, multiple gaming services and podcasts. The plan is valid for 30 days.

Plan: Rs 229

This plan, with a validity period of one month, provides unlimited calls and messaging across any network with national roaming. It includes 2 GB of high-speed data daily. Users also get access to the Challenge of Arena gaming service.

Plan: Rs 249

The plan offers unlimited voice calls and SMS across any network and includes national roaming. With 2 GB of high-speed data available daily, the plan offers a validity of 45 days.

Plan: Rs 397

This plan stands out due to its long validity of 150 days. It offers unlimited calls across all networks, including national roaming, and 2 GB of high-speed data per day, followed by slower speeds. In addition, users enjoy 100 SMSes per day.

Plan: Rs 666

This plan has a 105-day validity and provides users with 2 GB of daily data. It also includes unlimited calling, SMS and personalised ring back tones, along with an additional 3 GB data bonus when recharged through the BSNL Selfcare App.

Plan: Rs 699

The Rs 699 plan offers extensive benefits for 130 days. It includes unlimited calls to any network across India with national roaming. Users can send up to 100 SMSes per day and enjoy unlimited data, with high-speed access up to 0.5 GB per day, after which the speed reduces to 40 kbps.

Plan: Rs 797

The plan offers 2 GB of data daily, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day, making it suitable for frequent callers and data users. The 300-day validity period makes it a great option for those looking to avoid monthly recharges.

Plan: Rs 997

With 160 days of validity, this plan provides unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and 2 GB of high-speed data daily. The plan also features access to a variety of entertainment and gaming services, including BSNL Tunes and several games.

Plan: Rs 1,198

The Rs 1,198 plan spreads its benefits across 12 months, offering 300 minutes of calls, 3 GB of data and 30 SMSes in each month.

Plan: Rs 1,999

This plan is valid for 365 days, offering 600 GB of data at high speed, after which data is still unlimited but at a reduced speed of 40 kbps. It includes unlimited calls and SMSes along with access to BSNL’s entertainment and gaming services.

Plan: Rs 2,399

The plan is a premium yearly offering that provides a full year of service with unlimited calling, 2 GB per day data, and 100 SMSes each day. After crossing the 2 GB limit, the data speed reduces to 40 kbps. Users get access to a suite of entertainment services as well.

These plans provide a wide range of choices depending on your data, calling and messaging requirements, with varied validity periods and options like entertainment services or bonuses on recharging via the BSNL app.