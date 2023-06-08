BSNL Prepaid Plans that offer unlimited calling with data benefits for more than 2 months

Bharat Sanchar Nigam limited or BSNL offers some unlimited calling plans for its prepaid users. These plans not only offer calling benefits but also offer data benefits too for more than 2 months. We have listed some prepaid plans by BSNL that are good if you do not want to recharge your number frequently.

We have taken plans that are below Rs 600 and offer at least 1GB daily data.

STV WFH 599

The plan offers unlimited free voice calling to any network for a period of 84 days. Users get daily data of 3GB/day along with free 100 SMS/day and other services. After exhausting data limit users get a speed of 40kbps. Total data that is received by users is 252GB. The plan costs Rs 599.

STV 499

The plan offers unlimited free voice calling to any network for a period of 75 days. Users get daily data of 2GB/day along with free 100 SMS/day and other services. After exhausting data limit users get a speed of 40kbps. Total data that is received by users is 150GB. The plan costs Rs 499.

STV 485

The plan offers unlimited free voice calling to any network for a period of 82 days. Users get daily data of 1.5GB/day along with free 100 SMS/day and other services. After exhausting data limit users get a speed of 40kbps. Total data that is received by users is 123GB. The plan costs Rs 485.

STV 399

The plan offers unlimited free voice calling to any network for a period of 70 days. Users get daily data of 1GB/day along with free 100 SMS/day and other services. After exhausting data limit users get a speed of 40kbps. Total data that is received by users is 70GB. The plan costs Rs 399.