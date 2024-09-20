BSNL offers two broadband plans at Rs 699: Which is better?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a large FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) user base in India. It packs different types of plans for users at affordable prices with attractive benefits. The telecom operator currently offers two fiber plans at the price of Rs 699. So, what is difference between these two plans? Let’s know in detail.

Both the plans offer same data balance but at different speed. One of the plans provides a data speed of 100 Mbps while the other offers 125 Mbps speed. You must be thinking the higher speed pack is the best, but before you decide look at the other benefits the plans provide then finalise which is better.

Let’s take a look at them in detail below.

BSNL Rs 699 Broadband Plans List



BSNL’s Rs 699 broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed comes with 4TB of data. It is the same amount of data as the Rs 699 plan which also comes with 125 Mbps speed. With the 100 Mbps plan, the speed reduces to 4 Mbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. However, with the 125 Mbps, the speed reduces to 8 Mbps after the consumption of FUP data.

The 100 Mbps plan here comes with free OTT (over-the-top) benefits, while the 125 Mbps plan doesn’t bundle any OTT benefits. There is an unlimited voice-calling landline connection bundled with these plans. However, the instrument for the landline connections has to be purchased separately.

There are more high-speed broadband plans available from BSNL Bharat Fibre. In fact, there is another 125 Mbps plan that also comes bundled with OTT benefits. That one costs Rs 799 per month. The good thing about getting a new BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plan right now is that you don’t have to pay any installation fee until March 31, 2025, in any of the telecom circles.

There are different OTT packs that users can choose from with each plan depending on the kind of OTT benefits that they want.