BSNL now offers home delivery of SIM cards, Know how to get it

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is now offering delivery of SIM cards to its customers in India. Well, if you are willing to get a new SIM card while being at the comforts of your home, you can get one from the company. However, they should keep it in mind that the service is not available across all corners of the country. BSNL is currently delivering SIM cards only in Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

BSNL has joined hands with Prune in order to deliver in order to start delivering SIM cards to its customers. Users can download the Prune app from the Google Play Store and proceed to booking a BSNL SIM for you. You will be instructed to enter personal details like phone number and delivery address in before making the order. The SIM delivery will be made at you place after this.

The current state of the company is quite bad and it is currently deploying 4G network across the country, mentioned multiple reports. The company is losing customers in every quarter of the last couple of years. The inferior quality of network has forced the customers of the company to shift to other telecom network. For the purpose of 4G connectivity, BSNL is deploying home-grown technology offered by TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium including C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and Tejas Networks.

This new home delivery of SIM card might help the company in a certain way. However, if BSNL wants to compete with the likes of other telecom service providers, it has to deploy high-speed networks across the country.