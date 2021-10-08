BSNL launches new FTTH broadband plans under Rs 1000; Check details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband plans under Rs 1000. The plans come with OTT benefits such as access to BSNL Cinemaplus, Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, and Yupp TV Live at no additional cost.

Both the plans are available in all circles of India except Andaman and Nicobar circles. The two FTTH broadband plans are priced at Rs 749 and Rs 949. The first plan offers 100 Mbps data speed up to 100 GB then the data speed is reduced to 5 Mbps and the second plan offers 200 Mbps of data speed.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 1: The plan is priced at Rs 749 and offers 100 Mbps data speed up to 100 GB then the data speed is reduced to 5 Mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 2: This plan is priced at Rs 949 and offers 200 Mbps of data speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps.

BSNL also offers another broadband plan that is priced at Rs 799. This plan also offers 100 Mbps data till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after that the data speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan has one-month validity.

Airtel Xstream, JioFIber, Excitel andTata Sky broadband also give broadband plans around the same price. They are listed below:

Excitel Rs 752 broadband plan: This plan offers 300 Mbps data speed is called as stay-at-home plan. The plan has a validity of three months. This plan is best used for lag-free gaming.

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions and offers unlimited calling.

Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan: This broadband plan comes with unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps data speed. It lso offers additional benefits including a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy.

TataSky 100 Mbps broadband plan: This broadband plan is priced at Rs 950 for a month and offers 100 Mbps data speed along with unlimited calling to any network. TataSky also offers the same plan with a subscription of 3 months, 6 months and 12 months respectively for a price of Rs 2700, Rs 4500, and Rs 8400 respectively. These plans come down to Rs 900, Rs 750, and Rs 700 per month respectively.