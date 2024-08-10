BSNL introduces 4G, 5G-ready over-the-air and Universal SIM platform

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced the Over-the-Air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform that is compatible with 4G and 5G networks. The State-run telecom operator has taken the step to serve customers across India. BSNL has collaborated with Pyro Holdings (home-grown firm offering telecom services) in order to develop the platform.

Through this partnership, BSNL aims to improve the delivery and efficiency of telecom services across the country, said the State-run telecom operator in a statement.

Subscribers of BSNL mobile will have the flexibility to choose mobile numbers on the go and enable SIM replacement without the restrictions of geography. This development comes at a time when BSNL is upgrading its network to 4G.

Commenting on the situation, Ravi A Robert Jerard, Chairman, Managing Director, BSNL said,” This platform will be immensely useful for customers seeking SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, aiding in the modification of SIM profiles and remote file management on SIM cards. Moreover, it enables SIM swaps to be performed anywhere in the country. This initiative not only enhances our network capabilities but also aligns with our mission to support the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.”

Amit Sharma, COO of Pyro Holdings said, “It streamlines the management of mobile subscriptions, enables SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, and enhances operational efficiency. This platform demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence, providing BSNL with the flexibility to adapt to the evolving telecom market and benefit millions of users across the country.”

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Latest Leak Shows Important Details About The Device