BSNL introduced three new plans with 50Mbps speed

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced three new broadband plans for its broadband customers. Under these plans of BSNL, customers will get data with a speed of 50Mbps, however in this plan, customers will not get any calling facility and this plan is currently only for Punjab Circle.

BSNL has given information of this plan later on the website of Punjab Circle. The names of these three plans are 200GB CS111, 300GB CS112 and PUN 400GB respectively. Of these, 200 GB is the basic plan.

In this plan, customers will get up to 200GB of data at a speed of 50 Mbps, which will have a validity of one month. After finishing the data, the speed will be 4 Mbps. The price of this plan is 490 rupees.

At the same time, the 300GB CS112 plan is priced at Rs 590 and it will also get 50 Mbps speed. After finishing the data, the speed will be 4 Mbps. Total 300GB data will be available in this plan. Now, if you talk about the last plan, then this plan with 400GB data is worth 690 rupees and in this you will get a speed of 50 Mbps. Once again tell you that you will not get the facility of calling in any of these plans.

It is worthwhile to mention here that BSNL has recently introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 399. In this plan you will get 80 days validity. This plan will get 250 minutes of calling per day. In this plan, you will also get 1 GB data per day. In this plan, Lokdhun content will be free and 100 SMS per day will also be available. The plan will be operational from August 15.