BSNL aims to launch 1 lakh 4G sites by June 2025 in India

India’s union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reached the milestone of establishing 35000 4G sites across India. The minister also added that the state-run telecom operator has set a target of 1 lakh 4G sites by June 2025.

The Government-owned telecom operator has even launched it 4G service at 14,500 feet in Phobrang, Ladakh. Prior to this, Airtel was the first operator to provide 4G in this region, as per media reports. However, the telecom department has not disclosed or shared any such information.

The telecom minister also stated that BSNL has installed more than 7000 mobile towers in both rural and urban parts of the country. The government wants to offer the high-speed internet connectivity to everywhere to anyone with the 4G project.

With the 1 lakh 4G towers the mobile services will improve and new services could also come, Scindia said.

Alongside this, private telecom operators including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are also expanding their reach within rural India. Vodafone Idea will also follow up as its network upgrade and deployment efforts start in the next quarter.

As an effort to bring BSNL 4G services to more people, the teleom operator is also offering 4G SIM upgrades for free in the country. Existing users can upgrade a free 4G SIm by visiting the nearest BSNL offices. Along with that, the company is offering 4GB of bonus data on activation. New users can also get a free 4G SIM from BSNL. The efforts to launch 4G are underway by BSNL.

Moreover, BSNL is also planning to add 5G services for customers soon.