BSNL gets new logo and 7 new services, see detailed list here

The Government telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its new logo. The company has also announced seven new services. Here are the list of new services that will be launched by the telecom service providers which it explained during the new logo launch:

1. Spam free network: Spam-blocking technology will prevent phishing and fraudulent messages from reaching customers. It will also alert customers about such messages.

2. BSNL National Wi-Fi Roaming: BSNL’s first FTTH based seamless Wi-Fi roaming service will enable BSNL customers to access high-speed internet on BSNL hotspots without any extra charge. This will reduce the internet bills.

3. BSNL IFTV: First ever fibre-based Intranet TV service for India. This service will help customers watch 500+ live channels and Pay TV through FTH network.

4. Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosk: First of its kind automated SIM Kiosk allows customer to purchase, upgrade, port or replace SIM 24/7. Search less KYC and multi-language UPI/QR-enabled payment system

5. Direct-to-Device Service: India’s first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity. Provides connectivity by integrating satellite and ground mobile networks.

6. ‘Public Safety & Disaster Relief’: BSNL’s scalable, secure network will be used for disaster response, India’s first guaranteed encrypted communication for government and relief agencies during crises. Drone-based and balloon-based systems to enhance coverage during emergencies.

7. First Private 5G in Mines: BSNL in partnership with C-DAC launches reliable, fast 5G connectivity for mining operations. The service will provide high speed low latency connectivity in underground mines and large open cast mines with the help of advanced AI and IoT.