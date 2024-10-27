BSNL continues to gain subscribers, know what the latest TRAI data shows

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has continued to gain subscribers in India. BSNL has managed to outdo the private telecom service operators, revealed the TRAI data. Jio has registered a loss in subscribers for the Q2 FY25. Vodafone Idea as well as Bharti Airtel has lost customers during the quarter.

According to the TRAI data, BSNL has recorded a gain of 2.53 million users while Vi lost 1.87 million users. On the other hand, the 2.4 million users were lost by Airtel. The addition in the subscribers of BSNL is because of tariff hikes of the private telecom service providers.

Airtel has maintained the best VLR subscribers percentage at 99.24% of its user base. On the other hand, Jio has managed 93.86% users. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea’s VLR subscribers were 85.34%. When it comes to BSNL the percentage is 58.74%.

When it comes to mobile number portability, it was more than 14.6 million requests. The numbers are high because of the tariff hikes from the private telecos. It seems that the private telecom service providers are not much worried about loss of subscribers to BSNL. It is so because they are sure that the subscribers will return if they better 4G/5G services.