BSNL announces discount on this affordable prepaid plan, know details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some affordable prepaid plans for its users in India. The state-run Indian telecom service provider now offers a discount on one of its popular plans. The plan we are talking about is the BSNL Rs 199 prepaid plan.

Details about the plan

The Rs 199 plan from BSNL gets a limited time discount, initially reported telecomtalk. The BSNL Rs 199 plan offers 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day. The plan offers unlimited voice calling along with 28 days of validity. The plan is quite good if you consider plans under Rs 200.

The above mentioned plan is available across India and now BSNL offers 2.5 percent discount. The plan is available between October 18 and November 18, 2025. A discount of 2.5 percent means that a user has to pay Rs 194.

As the plan is available across India and BSNL has upgraded to 4G networks, you can get high speed data benefits through the plan.