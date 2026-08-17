BSNL Adds 1,741 4G Towers, Covers 2,487 Remote Villages in Odisha

Advertisement

Odisha is set for a wider expansion of digital connectivity as BSNL pushes ahead with a broader rural network plan covering mobile services, fibre infrastructure and public institutions across the state.

The expansion is being supported through Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN)-funded telecom infrastructure and is aimed at reaching communities that previously had limited or no access to voice and data services.

Advertisement

In Odisha, BSNL has commissioned 1,741 new 4G mobile towers under a DBN-funded project. These installations have extended 4G services to 2,487 remote and previously unconnected villages. They are also planning to connect 865 new villages by 2027.

The network push in Odisha is also being linked with the expansion of fixed broadband infrastructure. Under the BharatNet programme, BSNL plans to connect all 314 blocks and 6,798 gram panchayats in the state through an Internet Protocol-Multiprotocol Label Switching (IP-MPLS) optical fibre cable ring.

The company is also set to extend Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity to more than 5,000 secondary schools, 1,100 primary health centres and over 6,500 secondary health centres across Odisha. BSNL has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government for providing internet services to schools and public service establishments, with the network intended to support digital education and healthcare delivery.