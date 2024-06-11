BSNL 108 Prepaid Plan: This plan offers great benefits at a very low price, Check details here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering some great plans for its prepaid customers in India. There is a prepaid plan offered by the telecom company that offers great benefits but costs quite low. As of now the telecom service provides have increased tariff and a basic 28-day plan costs a lot. So, if you are a BSNL customer, this plan can suit you quite well. The plan that we are referring to is Rs 108 plan.

The details of the Rs 108 plan have been mentioned below in details.

BSNL Rs 108 Plan Details

The BSNL Rs 108 plan offers daily data of 1 GB. This means that users get 28GB of total data as the validity is 28 days. Users do not get any SMS benefits under the plan. In case you are wondering about the charges a local SMS cost, it is 80 paise per SMS. On the other hand, a national SMS costs Rs 1.20 per SMS.

There is similar plan but it costs Rs 107 for the users and offers 35 day validity. The plan voucher offers 3GB data and 200 minutes of free voice calling. Users also get BSNL Tunes for 35 days.

BSNL free SIM delivery

BSNL is now offering delivery of SIM cards to its customers in India. Well, if you are willing to get a new SIM card while being at the comforts of your home, you can get one from the company. However, they should keep it in mind that the service is not available across all corners of the country. BSNL is currently delivering SIM cards only in Gurugram and Ghaziabad. BSNL has joined hands with Prune in order to deliver in order to start delivering SIM cards to its customers.

Also Read: Honor 200 And Honor 200 Pro Price Leaked For The Global Market