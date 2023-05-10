BSE: Indian currency opens two paise lower from its previous close

Advertisement

Mumbai: After opening higher earlier in the session, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 oscillated between the red and the green on Wednesday. Gains in oil, gas, and financial shares supported the headline indices. On the other hand, construction shares traded in the red.

The Indian currency opens two paise lower from its previous close on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 traded at 18,307 at the opening hour of the day. Up with 41,8 points, or 0.2 per cent higher than its previous close.

Powergrid, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Auto, up 0.9 to 1.4 per cent, are the top index gainers today. On the other hand, the top laggards are UPL, Grasim, and Tata Consumers, whose indexes are down 0.4 to 1 per cent.

The shares of entertainment company Shemaroo are up by 9.98 per cent at Rs 130.50 per share. The net profit of the shares came at Rs 4.8 crore, compared to Rs 2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The shares of the State Bank of India (SBI) are down 1.1 per cent at Rs 567.1. The stock has gained 7.8 per cent in the last month but is trading seven per cent lower for the year.

The Go First CEO Kaushik Khona calls it a verdict: as lessors can’t take back aircraft, the current management, led by the Wadias, will hand over control of the airline to an insolvency professional.

The Nifty Oil and Gas Index is trading half a per cent higher. Eight index stocks are trading with gains. Castrol, ATGL, and Gujarat Gas, down 0.9 to 2.3 per cent, are the top index losers. On the other hand, Oil India, GSPL, and ONGC, up 1.3 to 1.8 per cent, are the top index gainers.

