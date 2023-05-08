BSE: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. are up by 2.1 per cent today

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 extended gains on Monday, after opening in the green earlier in the day. Gains in financial and oil and gas shares led the Sensex and Nifty 50 higher. Nifty Bank gained 1.5 per cent in the trade Monday. The headline indices posted the biggest single-day fall in two months.

Advertisement

The Sensex gained 300 points at the opening hour, while the Nifty 50 traded above 18,150.

The shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, are up by 3.1 per cent at Rs 711. The digital financial services firm that owns Paytm reported a net loss of Rs 168.4 crore.

The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. are up by 2.1 per cent today. However, earlier in the session, the shares opened at a 52-week low of Rs 198.5 per share.

IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finserv shares are up by 2 per cent to 5.3 per cent and are the top index gainers today. On the other hand, Coal India, Adani Enterprises, and Sun Pharma, down by 0.6 per cent to nearly 3 per cent, are the top index losers.

The shares of Bank of India are down nearly six per cent at this hour. The public sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,350.4 crore against Rs 606.3 crore in the year-ago period for the quarter ended March 2023. The operating profit went up by 69.67 per cent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 2,466 crore to Rs 4,184 crore.

The Nifty Real Index is up 2.5 per cent. All 10 Nifty Realty constituent stocks are trading with gains. Macrotech Developers, Sobha, and DLF, up 2.9 to 4.9 per cent, are the top index gainers.

The shares of Coal India fell 2.7 per cent on quarterly numbers. The coal mining company reported an 18 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 5,528 crore, while revenues came in 17 per cent higher. The shares of the small finance bank are trading nearly four per cent higher.