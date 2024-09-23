Bhubaneswar: BookMyShow warns fans against unauthorized ticket sales for Coldplay concert as tickets sell for Rs. 3 lakh.

Bookmyshow has posted an X post and said, “Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!”

Bookmyshow has warned its customers saying, “It has come to our attention that unauthorized platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale.”

The online platform, Bookmyshow, “These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don’t fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets.”