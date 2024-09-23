BookMyShow warns fans against unauthorized ticket sales for Coldplay concert

By Sudeshna Panda
BookMyShow warns fans

Bhubaneswar: BookMyShow warns fans against unauthorized ticket sales for Coldplay concert as tickets sell for Rs. 3 lakh.

Bookmyshow has posted an X post and said, “Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!”

Bookmyshow has warned its customers saying, “It has come to our attention that unauthorized platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale.”

The online platform, Bookmyshow, “These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don’t fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets.”

Also Read: Ed Sheeran visits Mumbai school, swaps performances with students
You might also like

Airtel Black’s bestseller plan offers 100 Mbps Wi-Fi + DTH, Know price

Petrol price increases in capital city of Odisha on September 23, Check rates here

Gold Price decreased marginally in Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates Here

Petrol and Diesel price decreases in Bhubaneswar for 2nd Consecutive Day, Check Rates…