Boeing to slash 17,000 jobs, delays 777X delivery amid financial struggles

Boeing, the US airplane maker, is facing big problems due to a month-long workers’ strike. As result the company will cut 17,000 jobs, delay its new 777X jet deliveries by a year, and report a $5 billion loss in the last quarter.

Kelly Ortberg, the CEO of Boeing announced a massive restructuring plan. He told employees that the company have to cut 17,000 jobs because of financial struggles. The decision comes after a strike by 33,000 West Coast workers stopped production of several plane models, including the 737 MAX, 767, and 777.

Ortberg’s said “We reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities. Over the coming months, we are planning to reduce the size of our total workforce by roughly 10%. These reductions will include executives, managers and employees,” in his message to the employees.

Boeing’s stock price have dropped 1.1% after the market closed. The aerospace giant reported $5 billion in losses for its defense and two commercial plane programs. Additionally, on September 20, Boeing removed Ted Colbert, the head of its struggling space and defense division.

Boeing expects to report $17.8 billion in revenue and a loss of $9.97 per share on October 23. Despite losses, Boeing’s cash flow is better than expected, at -$1.3 billion.

Thomas Hayes, equity manager at Great Hill Capital, said, “Striking workers who temporarily do not have a paycheck do not want to become unemployed workers who permanently do not have a paycheck, i would estimate the strike will be resolved within a week as these workers do not want to find themselves in the next batch of 17,000 cuts.”

The company filed a complaint against the machinists union, claiming they are not negotiating fairly. The strike is costly, losing Boeing $1 billion monthly, and threatens its top credit rating.

Ortberg also said Boeing has notified customers that it now expects first delivery of its 777X in 2026 due to challenges in development, the flight-test pause and the work stoppage. Boeing had already faced issues with certification of the 777X that had significantly delayed the plane’s launch.

The company will stop making 767 cargo planes in 2027 after delivering the last 29 planes as per order. However, it will continue the production of the KC-46A military tanker.

Before the strike started on September 13, Boeing was already losing money due to problems from a January incident. A plane’s panel blew out mid-air, revealing safety issues, and U.S. regulators reduced Boeing’s production. On Friday, it faced a court hearing in Texas in front of a judge who will decide whether to accept the plane maker’s offer to plead guilty to fraud under a deal with the Justice Department.

Boeing has agreed to pay up to a $487.2 million fine, spend at least $455 million on improving safety and face three years of court-supervised probation and independent oversight.

As per reports, Boeing owes $60 billion and is deeply in debt. In the first half of 2024, Boeing lost more than $7 billion.