BMW unveils CE 02 concept electric mini-bike

By IANS
BMW CE 02
Photo Credit: BMW

Berlin: Leading German luxury car-maker BMW Group has unveiled its CE 02 concept electric mini-bike.

According to The Verge, the CE 02 has an 11kW belt-drive motor, which can help the bike reach a top speed of around 90 kilometres per hour (about 56 miles per hour). BMW isn’t sharing the battery capacity, but claims the CE 02 can go about 90 kilometres on a full charge.

The vehicle comes with a futuristic design and is available with an LED headlight and LCD instrument console. Wheel size is 15 inches and the weight of the bike is 120 kg.

The BMW CE 02 is a concept electric scooter and it is unclear whether the vehicle would head to production.

Earlier, the company launched the iX xDrive50, the production version of its iNext concept electric vehicle, in the US.

The BMW iX has been created to provide something beyond just mobility — an exhilarating driving experience combined with a sense of well-being for both drivers and passengers all the while enjoying the journey with safety, security and luxury.

The iX xDrive50 brings together the company’s latest developments in the fields of design, sustainability, connectivity, electrification and digital services.

The expertise accumulated by the BMW Group over many years in the area of sustainability has been channelled into the manufacturing of the BMW iX xDrive50.

