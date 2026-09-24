BMW teases new roadster launch for October

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BMW is reportedly planning to launch a new motorcycle under it’s roadster lineup in India. The company recently announced the F 450 GS in April this year. Now, a new social media post by the company has raised speculations of the arrival of a new BMW roadster motorcycle.

The brand has confirmed that the new bike will be launched on October 1.

Reports have indicated that the new roadster will be based on the same platform as the F 450 GS. Moreover, it is excepted to be the replacement of the brand’s entry-level offerings in India; the G310 RR.

In April, the BMW F 450 GS debuted with a completely new platform. It is powered by a 420cc twin-cylinder engine that develops 48hp and 43Nm of torque. It is equipped with a segment-first ERC (Easy Ride Clutch) and a 178kg kerb weight, the F 450 GS turned the spotlight onto itself quite successfully.

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Now, the same platform and engine could be seen in the upcoming naked roadster motorcycle. The upcoming BMW Roadster could be called as F 450 R.

The bike is expected to feature a USD fork.

BMW has mentioned that the launch will take place on October 1, 2026, at 5:30pm IST. The brand might reveal new information in the coming days.