BMW reveals i Vision Amby Electric Bicycle, to offer 300km+ range on full charge

BMW which is associated with manufacturing some of the finest automobile has come up with an Electric bicycle. The new BMW i Vision Amby Electric Bicycle has been unveiled by the company and it can be seen as one of its type in terms of features and performance.

The BMW i Vision Amby can be termed as a high speed electric bike. It offers the convenience of a traditional bicycle and can be ridden as electric motorcycle too. The new product has been unveiled by the company at International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich.

According to BMW, the Amby stands for ‘adaptive mobility’ and conveys the idea of adaptive urban mobility. In terms of weight the bike is just 30kg in weight. The light weight of the bike is due to the use of aluminium frame. The frame gets a modern geometric design with a smartphone integration pad before the handlebars.

The electric bicycle gets a centrally mounted battery with a capacity of 2000 Wh which can be charged with three hours. It is offered with three riding modes for the convenience of the users. The first mode offers more than 300 kms and a 25km/h maximum speed. The second mode offers 180km range and a maximum speed of 45 km/h. The third mode offers a top speed of 60 km/h and a range of 75km. The rider has to pedal continuously to take advantage of the electric drive system, clarified BMW.

BMW i Vision Amby will have a front wheel of 26 inches and a rear wheel of 24 inches. The seat height of the bicycle is 830 mm and features fixed footrests. A small headlamp is present at the front along with a tail light.

In terms of connectivity, the BMW i Vision Amby bike is offered with a smartphone identification. The facility will allow the users to lock, unlock and start the bike.

Even though the BMW i Vision Amby is a high-speed bicycle it does not require any driving license or a registration number. However, BMW has not announced the launch date or price for the electric bicycle.

