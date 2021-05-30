BMW Group India has extended the validity of warranty and service packages for its customers who posses a BMW and Mini till June 30 in India to provide relief to its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luxury automobile company has declared that it will extend the warranty and service packages of the cars which were due to expire between March 31 and June 29 till June 30, 2021.

The German luxury automaker is keeping customers’ safety a high priority during this pandemic time so they are undertaking intensive sanitisation of the workshops, showrooms and vehicles for customers’ safety.

The dealerships have also introduced a safe test-drive experience for customers. In which the vehicles will be sanitised before and after the test drives.

They will also give disinfectant wipes and hand sanitisers in all test drive cars for further safety of customers. The cars also use the air conditioning with fresh air intake mode on for a better experience.

This will not be the first time a automobile company has extended the warrenty and service period for its customer as before BMW many other automobile companies like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Skoda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Mahindra, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, and Renault have already offered the warranty extension offer to their customer amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India.

BMW And Mini Car Launches In India In 2021

This year, BMW has already launched the performance-oriented 3 Series M340i, the long-wheelbase 3 Series Gran Limousine, the updated 6 Series Gran Turismo and the petrol-powered M Sport variant of the new 2 Series sedan in India.

The company is is likely to launch the facelifted 5 Series sedan in the coming months in the country.

The company also recently launched the 2021 Countryman in India at Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

(Source: Autocar )