BMW i5 LWB set for India launch, know details

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New Delhi: BMW is set to launch the all-new i5 Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India expected starting price around Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom).

As per reports, one of the most anticipated electric luxury sedans is said to go on sale in the price bracket of Rs 87 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

The BMW i5 LWB will be offered with 81.6kWh battery and it is promised to have a claimed range of up to 669 km.

BMW i5 LWB has been powered by a single electric motor with the power output touching the marks of 268 hp and acceleration figures 0-100 kmph under the time of 6.7 seconds.

The highlight of the all-new i5 LWB is the long wheelbase which has been designed with focus on providing extra space for rear passengers.

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This car has been designed with the overall length of 5175 mm while the wheelbase has gone up to 3105 mm.

Key features of BMW i5 LWB:

Battery: 81.6kWh

Claimed Range: Up to 669 km

Variant First Edition

Drive: AWD

Transmission: Automatic

Colours : Three options

The BMW i5 LWB is predicted to be launched in September 2026 while the pre-bookings have begun, expected to launch in India by end-2026 with final price announcement shortly before.