BMW i5 LWB Launched in India at Rs. 79.60 Lakh

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BMW has launched the BMW i5 LWB in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 79.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The deliveries of the electric sedan has started in the country. It costs over Rs. 3 lakh more than the ICE 5 Series.

The BMW i5 LWB sports an illuminated grille with all-LED light setup, slim tail lights at the rear and 5 series badging at front. It rides on BMW M-Sport dual-tone alloys wrapped in 20-inch tyres.

In terms of dimension, the sedan has a length of 5.18 metres, width of 2.15 metres, and 1.52 metres height. The electric sedan has a 3.1-metre wheelbase.

Inside, the i5 LWB features crystallised drive selector and drive mode dials, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 14.9-inch centre screen, vegan leather upholstery, and a panoramic glass roof. The other noticeable comfort features include front-seat ventilation, ambient lights, four-zone automatic climate control, BMW OS 8.5, and Digital Key Plus.

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For audio quality enhance, it has Bowers & Wilkins audio. There’s also a First Edition with phone/tablet holders on front seatbacks, Carbon Black Metallic exterior colourway with Titanium Bronze accents, Silver Bronze interior accents, and a ‘First Edition’ engraving.

Mechanically, the BMW i5 LWB is powered by a RWD motor that develops 264bhp/410Nm and is paired with an 81.6kWh battery pack. The luxury carmaker has claimed that the powertrain setup offers a claimed range of 669km. and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

The battery supports charging speeds of 11kW (AC) and 160kW (DC). With the 160kW chargin, the battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 33 minutes.

Safety features include eight airbags, attentiveness assist, 360° camera, and side-impact protection. Notably, the First Edition was limited to 99 units, all of which have been sold out.