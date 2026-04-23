BMW F 450 GS set to launch in India today, Bookings open

Advertisement

BMW is all set to launch the highly anticipated BMW F 450 GS in India on Thursday. The bike will be manufactured in India. TVS Motor Company will manufacture the motorcycle at its Hosur factory. The bookings for the motorcycle is underway.

The BMW F 450 GS will be powered by a 420cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It is claimed to develop 48bhp at 8,750rpm and 43Nm at 6,750rpm. The engine gets a unique 135-degree crank. It will also feature a slipper clutch. Meanwhile, a bi-directional quickshifter will be offered as standard.

The BMW F 450 GS rides on a 19/17-inch wheel setup, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The bike is underpinned by a tubular trellis frame, suspended on KYB upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock.

Advertisement

Cost wise, the bike is expected to be priced a bit aggressively as it will be made in India. That said, the F 450 GS will command a premium for its twin-cylinder engine and the BMW badge. According to sources, the bike could range between Rs. 4.80 lakh to Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the range-topping GS Trophy variant is expected to launch with an on-road price of nearly Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The GS Trophy variant will be equipped with new features such as tubeless wire-spoke wheels and the Easy Ride Clutch (ERC).

While the expected pricing may seem to be on the higher side, especially considering the competition, BMW would want to create a buffer for the upcoming F 450 R naked streetfighter and the F 450 RR sportbike. Both bikes are expected to be positioned below the GS in terms of pricing.