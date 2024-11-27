Block spam calls and SMS on your Jio number by following this simple steps

There has been a rise in the amount of spam calls as well as SMS in the recent years. These days’ users tend to receive many telemarketing calls which are simply irritating and absurd. If you are a Jio user there are some simple steps that can be used to block spam calls as well as spam SMS.

On a Jio network it is quite convenient to block unwanted calls as well as messages. Users just need to open the MyJio app and click on a button in order to block calls as well as messages that are spam. There is an option for the users where they can block spam calls while continuing to get important messages as well as updates from brands, including OTP or they can do the blocking partially by letting in some advertisement calls.

In order to block spam calls and SMS on the Jio network a user needs to enable DND (do not disturb) services. This option will block some telemarketing calls along with spam calls and SMS.

The users can also customise the DND services by selecting the exact categories for calls and messages. This option includes option like banking, real estate, education, health, tourism, and more.

If the users opt for full block option, they will still get transactional calls/SMS from the service providers as well as government agencies.

Steps to enable DND

Open MyJio app

Click on the three dots/ more option that is present in the section that offers detail about your current plan

Click on the DND or Do not disturb option

Under the Set preferences there are three option (select one of them) Fully blocked/ Promotional communication blocked/ Custom preferences

If you want to de-register select the fourth option

Click on Save

