Blinkit will now deliver passport size photos at your home in just 10 minutes!

Blinkit has launched a new feature that will deliver passport size photos at your doorstep in just 10 minutes. However, the feature is only available in Delhi and Gurugram.

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, shared a post on X that sais. “Ever needed passport-sized photos for visa documentation, admit cards or rent agreements at the last-minute?

Starting today, Blinkit customers in Delhi and Gurugram can get passport photos delivered in 10 minutes!

We’re excited to roll out this new service and look forward to your feedback to help us perfect it. Will be gradually scaling this to all the cities we serve.”

Ever needed passport-sized photos for visa documentation, admit cards or rent agreements at the last-minute? Starting today, Blinkit customers in Delhi and Gurugram can get passport photos delivered in 10 minutes! We’re excited to roll out this new service and look forward to… pic.twitter.com/tocV9NRlzV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 9, 2024

The quick-commerce giant has introduced this feature with an aim to provide passport photos quickly and easily. The process of getting the passport size photos is very easy. Customers will need to either upload a photo or click a picture with their phones then the app will remove the background automatically and crop the image in the correct size and deliver it in an envelope.

Moreover, the feature will also let the customers choose the number of photos they require. The numer of photos will range from 8 to 32.

Step by step process to get passport size photos via Blinkit

According to the Blinkit CEO, this how you can get the passport size photos on the app.