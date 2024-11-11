Bitcoin reaches all time high of $81,000 for first time, Fueled by Donald Trump’s win

Bitcoin, which is currently world’s largest cryptocurrency, has reached a new record high of over $81,000 for the first time ever amid United States President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

The growth of the Bitcoin was fuelled by speculations of a new a Trump-era US Congress featuring pro-crypto lawmakers.

During his campaign, Donald Trump promised to create a strategic Bitcoin stockpile and appointing regulators enamored with digital assets.

On November 11, the Bitcoin was at $81,156.62 by 9:05 a.m. The cryptocurrency has witnessed its second highest record high following Trump’s win in US election. It reached over $80,000 for the first time just yesterday, on November 10.

It broke the prior all-time high record of $73,797.98 in March 2024 as the Bitcoin reached $75,000 a after Trump’s 2024 US presidential election win against Kamala Harris on November 6.

Bitcoin has witnessed an exponential growth this year. It’s rise has surpassed even the returns from investments such as stocks and gold.