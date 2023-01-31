Billionaire Gautam Adani drops out of top 10 richest list

The richest Indian and Asian in the world, billionaire Gautam Adani has slipped out of the top ten in the world’s richest list. This decline was caused after his fortune fell which led to his ranking to drop in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The net worth of the Chairman of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, now stands at $84.4 billion as of 31st January 2023. According to Bloomberg, Gautam Adani lost $8.21 billion of his net worth in the last 24 hours and he has lost $36.1 billion year-to-date.

While Adani lost a huge fortune, Jeff Bezos net worth rose to $124 billion.

The richest person on earth is Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton with $189 billion. The second in the World ‘s rich person list is Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is now the third wealthiest person in the world.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index prepares the daily rankings of the 500 wealthiest people. At the close of every trading day in New York, the figures are updated.

Meanwhile, the selloff in Adani Group shares continued on Tuesday as Gautam Adani wanted to seal a $2.5 billion equity sale by its flagship firm amid the turmoil triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. slipped by 10% daily limit to lead losses in most of the group’s stocks. While Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. was up about 2% in early trading in Mumbai but remained below the floor price set for its follow-on share sale. Ten of the conglomerate’s companies have seen a lose of about $75 billion in market value as the rout entered a fourth session.