Bikaji Foods Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away at 75: A Legacy of the Bhujia King

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The founder and Chairman of Bikaji Foods International, Shiv Ratan Agarwal, passed away today, April 23, 2026, at the age of 75. The company confirmed his demise through a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, describing him as the “guiding force” behind the brand since its inception. While the specific cause of death was not disclosed, his passing marks the end of an era for one of India’s most iconic snack empires.

Born into the family that founded Haldiram’s (he was the grandson of Gangabishan ‘Haldiram’ Agarwal), Shiv Ratan Agarwal branched out in the late 1980s to create his own identity. He founded Bikaji in 1987 in Bikaner, Rajasthan, with a vision to globalize the traditional “Bhujia.” He was credited with pioneering the use of large-scale technology to produce ethnic snacks while maintaining their authentic taste, eventually turning a regional business into a global FMCG powerhouse.

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Under his leadership, Bikaji grew to become one of the top three ethnic snack brands in India and successfully listed on the stock exchanges in 2022. He was instrumental in building a massive distribution network and securing high-profile brand ambassadors like Amitabh Bachchan to scale the brand’s reach. The company noted that his vision for “Aslee Parampara” (True Tradition) transformed Bikaji into a household name, exporting to over 20 countries including the US and UAE.

Following his death, Bikaji Foods has stated that Agarwal will cease to be part of the “Promoter Group” in accordance with regulatory norms. The leadership transition is expected to remain stable, as his son, Deepak Agarwal, currently serves as the Managing Director and has been overseeing daily operations for several years. The Board of Directors and employees expressed their deep condolences, calling his departure an “irreparable loss” to the organization.