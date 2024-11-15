Big fall in Gold Prices in India on Nov 15: 24 Carat dips Rs 1,200; 1Kg silver drops Rs 1,500

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased majorly in the last 24 hours. On November 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 75,650 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 69,350. The rates have decreased marginally by Rs 1200 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 1200 and 1100 in the last 24 hours. On November 15, 2024, Thursday. 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 75,650, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 69,350.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 75,800 69,500 Mumbai 75,650 69,350 Chennai 75,650 69,350 Kolkata 75,650 69,350 Hyderabad 75,650 69,350 Bangalore 75,650 69,350 Bhubaneswar 75,650 69,350

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1,500/kg in the last 24 hours. On November 15, 2024, silver costs Rs 89,500 per kilogram.