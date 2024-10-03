Bhubaneswar witnesses drop in Petrol, Diesel prices today, Check rates on Oct 3

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have dropped in the last 24 hours in the Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. On October 3, 2024, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre. The fuel rates decreased by 5 paisa for petrol and 9 paisa for diesel in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, the petrol and diesel rates have also decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.72 per litre.

Check the petrol prices of the major cities of India as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, and Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rates at Rs. 103.44 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India are recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai.