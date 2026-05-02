Bhubaneswar sees no change in petrol and diesel prices on May 2

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Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged with petrol price at Rs ₹101.03 per litre and Rs ₹92.60 per litre, respectively on May 2, 2026.

Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rate has remained the same as today. The petrol and diesel prices has reduced in the last 24 hours. The petrol price was recorded at Rs ₹101.03 per litre, while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs ₹92.60 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter

Also Read: Fuel Prices Revised: Petrol, Diesel Rates See Minor Changes in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack