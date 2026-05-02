Bhubaneswar sees no change in petrol and diesel prices on May 2
Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on May 2, with petrol and diesel rates staying stable amid global crude oil fluctuations.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged with petrol price at Rs ₹101.03 per litre and Rs ₹92.60 per litre, respectively on May 2, 2026.
Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rate has remained the same as today. The petrol and diesel prices has reduced in the last 24 hours. The petrol price was recorded at Rs ₹101.03 per litre, while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs ₹92.60 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai
Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter
Also Read: Fuel Prices Revised: Petrol, Diesel Rates See Minor Changes in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack