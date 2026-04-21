Bhubaneswar sees no change in petrol and diesel prices on April 21
Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar remained steady on April 21, with no change reported in fuel rates.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged with petrol price at Rs 101.35 per litre and Rs 92.92 per litre, respectively on April 21, 2026.
Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rate has remained the same as today. The petrol and diesel prices has reduced in the last 24 hours. The petrol price was recorded at Rs 101.35 per litre, while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre.
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.35 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter