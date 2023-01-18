Bhubaneswar sees marginal drop in fuel prices

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices in Bhubaneswar city have dropped by marginal rates on January 18. While petrol is priced at Rs 103.11 per litre, diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

Meanwhile, the fuel prices in Cuttack have remained constant. While the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 103. 54 per litre, diesel price has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

Petrol prices in the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

Diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, Rs 94.27 in Mumbai, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai.