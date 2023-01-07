Bhubaneswar registers drop in petrol and diesel prices

Bhubaneswar: The petrol rate has decreased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, on January 7, 2023. The petrol price for today has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre. The diesel price for the city has also increased marginally at a rate of Rs 94.76 per litre on Saturday.

The price of petrol in Cuttack has risen in the last 24 hours. Petrol in Cuttack is available at a rate of Rs 103.54 per litre. Diesel is available in the city at Rs. 95.10 per litre.

Looking at the prices of petrol in the major cities of India, they have been recorded at Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded on January 6, 2023, as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai.