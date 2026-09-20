Bhubaneswar Petrol Price Unchanged, Cuttack Sees Marginal Dip; Check rates inside

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, while Cuttack witnessed a marginal decline in both fuel prices compared to the previous day.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, unchanged from yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel in the state capital is being sold at ₹100.68 per litre, also unchanged from the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, down from ₹109.33 per litre recorded yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have ranged from ₹108.97 to ₹110.49 per litre.

Cuttack’s diesel price stands at ₹109.06 per litre, compared to ₹101.02 per litre on the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are generally revised daily by oil marketing companies, with rates varying across cities due to factors including taxes and local levies.