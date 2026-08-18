Bhubaneswar Petrol Price Cut by ₹1.34 on August 18; Check Latest Rate
The petrol price on August 18 has dropped significantly. Check out the new rates in Bhubaneswar and across Odisha.
Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar witnessed a sharp decline in petrol prices on Tuesday, August 18, with petrol decreasing by ₹1.34 per litre from the previous rate. According to available fuel-price data, petrol is now priced at ₹108.97 per litre in the Odisha capital.
The diesel price has decreased by Rs 1.31 in the temple city of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 100.68 per litre today.
In Odisha’s silver city, Cuttack, petrol prices have also decreased by Rs 1.11 in the last 24 hours, with the price recorded at Rs 109.20 per litre. On Tuesday, the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 100.90, decreased by Rs 1.09 paisa in the last 24 hours.
Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 109.07 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 111.31 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 114.00 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per liter
Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 102.32 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.97 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 102.88 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre