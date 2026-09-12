Bhubaneswar Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Rates Remain Unchanged

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar stood at ₹108.97 per litre today, unchanged from yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices in Bhubaneswar stood at ₹100.68 per litre today, also unchanged from yesterday. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.56 and ₹101.02 per litre.

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In Cuttack, petrol prices stood at ₹109.33 per litre today, up from ₹108.97 per litre yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹109.78 per litre.

Diesel prices in Cuttack stood at ₹101.02 per litre today, compared with ₹100.68 per litre yesterday. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.68 and ₹101.46 per litre.

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