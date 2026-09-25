Bhubaneswar Fuel Prices Rise, Cuttack Rates Remain Unchanged

Find the latest petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Get updated rates and price fluctuations here

By Swapna Singh
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Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar witnessed a rise in fuel prices today, with petrol increasing to ₹110.49 per litre from ₹108.97 and diesel climbing to ₹102.15 from ₹100.68. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49, while diesel prices have varied between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15.

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In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, while diesel stands at ₹100.90 per litre. Both prices remained unchanged compared to the previous day. Over the past 10 days, Cuttack’s petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹109.06 and ₹110.49, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.77 to ₹102.15.

Also Read: Banks to monitor merchants to ensure UPI MDR is not passed on to consumers: Govt sources

 

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