Bhubaneswar Fuel Prices Rise, Cuttack Rates Decline Amid Mixed Movement

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed mixed movement on Friday, with petrol and diesel rates rising slightly in Bhubaneswar while both declined in Cuttack.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, up from ₹108.95 on Thursday. Diesel stands at ₹100.90 per litre, compared with ₹100.64 yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹105.19 and ₹110.49, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.42 and ₹102.15 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, down from ₹109.78 yesterday. Diesel is available at ₹100.90 per litre, compared with ₹101.46 on Thursday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged from ₹105.19 to ₹109.78, while diesel prices have varied between ₹100.42 and ₹101.46 per litre.

Overall, fuel prices in the two major Odisha cities continue to show day-to-day fluctuations.