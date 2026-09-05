Bhubaneswar Fuel Prices Drop: Check Today’s Petrol & Diesel Rates
Bhubaneswar fuel prices: Check today’s petrol and diesel rates, latest price changes and fuel costs in the Odisha capital.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday. On September 05, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 108.85 per litre while diesel cost Rs 100.56 per litre in the last 24 hours.
Notably, the rates have been decreased by 0.35 paisa in the Capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
In Cuttack City of Odisha, fuel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. On September 05, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 109.33 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 101.02 per liter. The rates have increased by 0.13 paisa in the Silver City of Odisha in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 107.75 per litre in Chennai
Rs 108.85 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
Chennai: Rs 99.56 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.56 per liter