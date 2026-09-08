Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise; Check Today’s Rates
Check today’s petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, along with the latest 10-day price fluctuations
Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹109.33 per litre, reflecting a slight increase from yesterday’s rate of ₹108.97. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar is ₹101.02 per litre, reflecting a slight increase from yesterday’s rate of ₹100.68. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.56 and ₹101.03 per litre.
Today’s petrol price in Cuttack stands at ₹109.33 per litre, with no change compared to yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹109.78 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Cuttack stands at ₹101.02 per litre, with no change compared to yesterday. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹101.46 per litre.
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