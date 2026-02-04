BHEL secures Rs 1,200 crore power equipment order for Hindalco aluminium project in Odisha

Advertisement

State owned engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has received a significant boost to its order book after being awarded a high value power equipment contract for an aluminium manufacturing facility in Odisha. The company has secured a boiler turbine generator package order valued at around Rs 1,200 crore from Hindalco Industries, marking a key industrial development in the state.

The order pertains to Hindalco’s Aditya Aluminium project located at Lapanga in Sambalpur district. According to information available, BHEL has received a letter of intent for the execution of a 2 x 150 MW captive power plant package, reinforcing its position in large industrial power infrastructure projects.

Under the scope of the contract, BHEL will undertake design and engineering, manufacturing and supply of major equipment, transportation to the project site, erection, commissioning and performance acceptance testing. The contract does not include civil works, which will be handled separately. The project is aimed at supporting the aluminium unit’s growing power requirements and ensuring reliable energy supply for its operations.

The development comes at a time when industrial investments in Odisha are gaining momentum, particularly in the metals and manufacturing sectors. Hindalco’s aluminium operations in the state form a crucial part of its long term capacity expansion strategy, with captive power generation playing a central role in maintaining operational efficiency and cost control.

For BHEL, the order strengthens its presence in the industrial segment and adds visibility to its near term revenue pipeline. The company has been actively focusing on securing orders beyond conventional utility based power projects, especially from private sector and industrial clients. The Hindalco order aligns with this strategy and underlines continued demand for large scale power equipment in core industries.

The project is also expected to have broader economic implications for Odisha, supporting industrial growth and ancillary employment in the region. With execution expected to progress over the coming years, the contract is likely to contribute steadily to BHEL’s performance while enabling Hindalco to strengthen its production capabilities.

Overall, the award of the Rs 1,200 crore BTG package reflects sustained investment activity in India’s industrial power infrastructure and signals confidence among major manufacturers in expanding capacity backed by reliable energy solutions.