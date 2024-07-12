Bharti Airtel revises base Postpaid Plan, Know details

Following the tariff hike by India’s top telecom operators the price of both Prepaid and Postpaid plans have been revised. The base postpaid plan for the Bharti Airtel has been changed with the tariff increase.

Now, Airtel’s base postpaid plan is more expensive than it’s earlier cost. Prior to the tariff hike, the base postpaid plan was the Rs 399 plan. Now, the plan has been changed to Rs 449, which is a straight increase of Rs 50 only per month.

Airtel imposed the hike with an aim to boost its postpaid ARPU (average revenue per user) figure for the Indian telecom industry which has been falling for a few quarters now.

Bharti Airtel Rs 449 Postpaid Plan



The Rs 449 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 40GB of data, 200GB rollover capacity, 100 SMS per day benefit. Except for this, no other benefit except Airtel Xstream Play for 3 months at no extra cost.

What’s to take note is that there is no mention of the unlimited 5G offer. The telco’s website on the postpaid page does not list a 5G offer in the terms and conditions as well.

However, since all the prepaid customers recharging with plans offering 2GB daily data and above are getting unlimited 5G, it is our assumption that Airtel postpaid users will also get it. It would still be the correct thing to clear the doubt from the Airtel customer care team before you get a postpaid SIM from Airtel.

Note that there’s an activation charge for the postpaid plan. Depending on the region you are in, it will be either Rs 250 or Rs 300.