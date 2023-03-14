Bharti Airtel increases entry-level prepaid tariff in 3 circles

India’s leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has recently increased the entry-level tariffs in three new circles, Gujarat, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. With this, the telecom service provider has completed the tariff correction that started in 2022 in all the 22 circles.

As a result, the Rs 99 prepaid plan is no longer the minimum recharge plan. With this, the telecom operator has made the Rs 155 plan as the only entry-level recharge option available across all 22 circles in India. Earlier Customers used to have Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan option with 28 days validity.

Bharti Airtel Tariff Hike

Airtel removed its entry-level minimum recharge pack of Rs 99 as it implemented the first tariff hike in Haryana and Odisha circles. Following which it hiked the entry -level plan to Rs 155 in 15 circles

Bharti Airtel in February removed the Rs 99 prepaid plan in Maharashtra and Kerala, making the Rs 155 Plan the only entry-level recharge option, a move that took the total count of circles where the tariff hike is implemented to 19.

Bharti Airtel Rs 155 Prepaid Plan

Airtel’s Rs 155 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice benefits to users, 1 GB of Data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. In addition, users also get to enjoy other benefits, such as Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes. Post consumption of 300 SMS, customers will be charged Re 1 for Local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS. Data tariff post-completion of high-speed data would be charged at 50p per MB.

Airtel recently rolled out the 5G services in 125 cities of India. Now, the 5G service is available to customers in over 265 cities in the country. With this, Airtel is now offering its 5G services in every major city, from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.