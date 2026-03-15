Bharti Airtel data vouchers that also offer OTT benefits

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Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, offers various types of plans for both the prepaid and postpaid users. Along with the service validity plans, the telecom operator also provides many data vouchers for active internet users. Some of the data vouchers also bundle OTT benefits which means you can get both data balance and access to entertainment platforms.

Airtel offers four such data packs, which are : Rs 100, Rs 195, Rs 361 and Rs 279. One of the plans among these four even offers access to Netflix Basic. Check these plans and their benefits below.

Bharti Airtel Data Vouchers with OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 100 Plan: This plan offers a total of 6GB data balance along with access to JioHotstar Mobile plan for one month. The plan has a validity of 30 days.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 195 Plan: The Rs 195 data plan of Airtel comes with 30 days validity and offers 12GB data and OTT benefits of JioHotstar Mobile for 3 months, access to SonyLIV and 20 OTTs as part of Airtel Xstream Play subscription.

Bharti Airtel Rs 361 Plan: This 30 days validity plan comes with 50GB data and provides free access to JioHotstar Mobile for 3 months.

Bharti Airtel Rs 279 Plan: The Rs 279 data voucher by Airtel is the one that offers free subscription to Netflix Basic along with a total of 1 GB (total for the month). The OTT benefits offered are JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, and 20 OTTs as part of Airtel Xstream Play Subscription. It also has a validity of 1 month.

Note that the data vouchers only work with active service validity plans. So if you don’t have a base active plan which offers services validity, then the data vouchers won’t work for you.

Also Read: Airtel introduces new Rs 1099 plan with unlimited 4G and 5G