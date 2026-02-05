BharatGen AI Models for 22 Indian Languages Likely to Be Completed This Month

Advertisement

The government’s sovereign multilingual artificial intelligence initiative BharatGen is expected to complete text based AI services across all 22 scheduled Indian languages by the end of this month, marking a major milestone in India’s push towards inclusive digital technology development.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that work on BharatGen is progressing rapidly, with text based models already completed for 15 languages. The government is now aiming to expand coverage to all 22 official languages within the month, while speech and vision modules have also been developed for 15 languages.

BharatGen was launched as a government backed initiative to develop an indigenous artificial intelligence ecosystem capable of delivering services in multiple Indian languages. The project focuses on building sovereign AI models that include features such as Automatic Speech Recognition and Text to Speech capabilities to support communication and digital services across diverse linguistic communities.

The initiative forms part of India’s broader strategy to build homegrown AI technologies tailored to the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Officials have indicated that BharatGen is being developed as a dynamic platform and could include additional languages and dialects as the system expands.

Developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems, with support from the Department of Science and Technology, BharatGen is being implemented through a consortium of premier academic institutions led by IIT Bombay. The project aims to create foundational AI models capable of understanding and generating content across text, speech and document vision formats.

The government considers BharatGen a strategic step towards strengthening digital sovereignty and reducing dependence on foreign AI technologies. By building multilingual AI systems rooted in Indian languages and regional contexts, authorities expect the platform to improve accessibility of digital services in sectors such as governance, healthcare, agriculture and education.

Officials stated that the development of BharatGen aligns with the national objective of democratising artificial intelligence and ensuring technology benefits citizens across linguistic and geographical barriers. With completion of language based models approaching, the initiative is expected to accelerate adoption of AI driven public and private sector services across the country.