BGauss C12 MaxR launched in India, Price starts at Rs 1.46 Lakh

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BGauss has launched the C12 MaxR electric scooter in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.46 lakh. The C12 MaxR has debuted with a 3.8kWh LFP battery and BGauss’ new HyperZen in-wheel motor that is claimed to be offer an IDC-certified range of 178km.

The C12 MaxR is equipped with a 3.8kWh LFP battery with an IP67 rating. The company’s new HyperZen in-wheel motor is claimed to develop 4.2kW of peak power and enables a top speed of over 75kmph. It offers four riding modes of -Eco, Ride and Sport modes along with reverse mode.

The bike also has cruise control and regenerative braking features. The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The breaking duties are handled by a 220mm front disc brake with rear CBS. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a five-step adjustable Nitrox gas-charged rear unit.

Ground clearance stands at 160mm, while the payload capacity is rated at 150kg.

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The C12 MaxR also features a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, call notifications, ride and charging information, user profiles and multiple display themes. Other features include fall detection, wireless charging, connected functions, SOS and DigiLocker integration.

Storage includes a two-helmet under-seat compartment, a lockable front compartment, bottle and mobile holders, an umbrella holder and a large floorboard.

Price in India, colour options

The price of the C12 MaxR electric scooter is expected to increase later and, with the PM E-Drive incentive, it will cost Rs. 1.55 lakh. It is available in Sparkling Wine with Champagne Gold, Terra Green with Champagne Gold, Pearl White and Satin Black.